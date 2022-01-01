About this product
New! LĒVO Organic Brownie Mix
• Certified Organic & Kosher
• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter
• All-natural, no preservatives
• Real cocoa powder
• Can be made vegan with egg substitute
• Add 1/2 cup of your own infused oil
• Makes 1 8x8 or 9x9 pan
• Yields 9-16 brownies
• Non-GMO
• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts
• Works with all oils and butters
• Elevate your brownies with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.
Dry Mix Ingredients (vegan), 16oz:
Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cocoa Powder (organic cocoa powder, potassium carbonate), Sea Salt, Organic Natural Flavor.
Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:
3 eggs (or egg substitute), 1/2 cup infused oil
Bake for 28-33 min at 350°. Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.
We do not accept returns on food items.
About this brand
LĒVO Oil Infusion
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.