New! LĒVO Organic Brownie Mix



• Certified Organic & Kosher

• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter

• All-natural, no preservatives

• Real cocoa powder

• Can be made vegan with egg substitute

• Add 1/2 cup of your own infused oil

• Makes 1 8x8 or 9x9 pan

• Yields 9-16 brownies

• Non-GMO

• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts

• Works with all oils and butters

• Elevate your brownies with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.



Dry Mix Ingredients (vegan), 16oz:

Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cocoa Powder (organic cocoa powder, potassium carbonate), Sea Salt, Organic Natural Flavor.



Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:

3 eggs (or egg substitute), 1/2 cup infused oil



Bake for 28-33 min at 350°. Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.

We do not accept returns on food items.