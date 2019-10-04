Liberty Reach by BMF
Golden Ticket
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
One of our most popular strains, this cross between Golden Goat and Face Off OG has been flying off the shelves. This may be because of its potency, with our plants testing at 25%+ THC, or her extra frosty appearance and prominent blonde trichomes. A balanced hybrid, Golden Ticket provides a relaxing body high alongside a euphoric cerebral response. Its aroma is an almost tangy elixir of sweet lemon/lime and sour skunk.
Comes in 1g, 2g, & 3.5g sizes. Bulk sizes packaged in glass/mason jars include 7g, 14g, & 28g.
Golden Ticket effects
Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
