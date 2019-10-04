About this product

One of our most popular strains, this cross between Golden Goat and Face Off OG has been flying off the shelves. This may be because of its potency, with our plants testing at 25%+ THC, or her extra frosty appearance and prominent blonde trichomes. A balanced hybrid, Golden Ticket provides a relaxing body high alongside a euphoric cerebral response. Its aroma is an almost tangy elixir of sweet lemon/lime and sour skunk.



Comes in 1g, 2g, & 3.5g sizes. Bulk sizes packaged in glass/mason jars include 7g, 14g, & 28g.