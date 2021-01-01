About this product

The frostiest newest addition! The White, with its heavy trichomes and mellow head high bred with Strawberry Cough’s sweet scent and euphoric effects is sure to leave an impression! You will delight yourself in its skunky, yet citrus aroma and then overwhelm yourself in its fruity and earthy taste. This cerebral high is focused, perfect for daytime activities in the wilderness.



Comes in 1g, 2g, & 3.5g sizes. Bulk sizes packaged in glass/mason jars include 7g, 14g, & 28g.