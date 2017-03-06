About this strain
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.
Silvertip effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
