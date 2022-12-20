About this product
Stay active, lift your mood, and get an extra layer of comfort for your joints and muscles. Yep, full spectrum hemp oil can change your life. Just take one softgel per day with water.
- 25 mg of full spectrum hemp oil
- From organic, non-GMO hemp
- Supports your Endocannabinoid System (ECS)
With over 13 naturally occurring cannabinoids, hemp terpenes, and omega fatty acids, B-Relieved Softgels connect your well-being to nature. Order a bottle today.
About this brand
Life Leaf Remedies
We are a natural remedies brand combining natural vitamins and minerals with natural cannabinoids, we can create superior natural remedies.