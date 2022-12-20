About this product
Repair and restore dry skin and irritated skin with an enriching blend of botanical extracts, vitamins, and organic broad spectrum hemp oil.
- Revitalizes and renews dry skin
- Locks-in hydration for visibly soft, smooth skin
- Soothe inflammation with natural hemp extracts
Derma Recovery CBD Cream is a weightless skin-restoring cream packed with antioxidants and nourishing amino acids—for gentle repair and conditioning.
About this brand
Life Leaf Remedies
We are a natural remedies brand combining natural vitamins and minerals with natural cannabinoids, we can create superior natural remedies.