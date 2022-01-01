Life Oil is a rapidly absorbed, hemp-based, liposomal CBD oil. Liposomes are often used in the medical field as a vehicle for the administration of nutrients or other organic matter, especially those that absorb slowly into the body. By embedding our CBD hemp oil molecules into microscopic liposomes, Life Oil ensures an increased absorption rate, leading to faster pain relief than other CBD oil products. This also means that Life Oil provides a much more accurate dosage. Life Oil is an organic, full-spectrum hemp, CO2 extracted tincture with no isolated or synthetic cannabinoid. Its Miron violet glass bottle selectively allows the energizing and enhancing violet wavelengths while blocking all others.