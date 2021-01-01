About this product

An innovative design, combined with the highest quality craftsmanship, rewards you with the best experience any grinder has to offer. Its effortless operation allows you to enjoy your ritual one turn at a time.



This 4 piece variation allows you to collect pollen. Remove the screen chamber to reduce the size for your convenience.



2 1/2 inches in diameter



2 1/4 inches tall



Dissasembles completely for easy cleaning



Accepts 3 different sized sifting discs so you can personalize the size of your grind



Accepts 3 different sized mesh screens; choose how much pollen you want to collect



Convenient quarter turn thread design



Unbreakable stainless steel blade



Easily access pollen with a rounded bottom bowl



Patent pending wedge design



6061-T6 Aluminum and 304 stainless steel construction



Hardcoat anodization for tough non-stick surface



Manufactured in Canada