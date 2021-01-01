Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lift Innovations

Lift Innovations

4 Piece Black Grinder

About this product

An innovative design, combined with the highest quality craftsmanship, rewards you with the best experience any grinder has to offer. Its effortless operation allows you to enjoy your ritual one turn at a time.

This 4 piece variation allows you to collect pollen. Remove the screen chamber to reduce the size for your convenience.

2 1/2 inches in diameter

2 1/4 inches tall

Dissasembles completely for easy cleaning

Accepts 3 different sized sifting discs so you can personalize the size of your grind

Accepts 3 different sized mesh screens; choose how much pollen you want to collect

Convenient quarter turn thread design

Unbreakable stainless steel blade

Easily access pollen with a rounded bottom bowl

Patent pending wedge design

6061-T6 Aluminum and 304 stainless steel construction

Hardcoat anodization for tough non-stick surface

Manufactured in Canada
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!