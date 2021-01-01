4 Piece Black Grinder
About this product
An innovative design, combined with the highest quality craftsmanship, rewards you with the best experience any grinder has to offer. Its effortless operation allows you to enjoy your ritual one turn at a time.
This 4 piece variation allows you to collect pollen. Remove the screen chamber to reduce the size for your convenience.
2 1/2 inches in diameter
2 1/4 inches tall
Dissasembles completely for easy cleaning
Accepts 3 different sized sifting discs so you can personalize the size of your grind
Accepts 3 different sized mesh screens; choose how much pollen you want to collect
Convenient quarter turn thread design
Unbreakable stainless steel blade
Easily access pollen with a rounded bottom bowl
Patent pending wedge design
6061-T6 Aluminum and 304 stainless steel construction
Hardcoat anodization for tough non-stick surface
Manufactured in Canada
