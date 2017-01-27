About this product

Lift Off LA is launching Green Envy, a Los Angeles networking Event Celebrating California's legalization of Recreational & Medical Cannabis on the greenest day in the world.



The event will feature premium vendors & chef's Cannabis infused treats. It's a party, and we will have LA's hottest DJ spinning all night long!



Ticket includes one free gift from all vendor booths. Come out and LiftOffLA! Only 150 tickets available for this event! Attendees must be 21 and over, and must have a valid ID. If you possess a valid California Medical Marijuana Recommendation, your admission is free. Must bring recommendation as proof to enter the event. RSVP today to secure your spot! Location will be provided in ticket confirmation. See you in the clouds!