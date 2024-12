• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Gush Mintz x Jealousy melds the minty and herbal notes of Gush Mintz with the fruity and tropical essence of Jealousy, resulting in a refreshing and intriguing taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious fusion of cooling mint with hints of citrus and tropical fruit. Gush Mintz is known for its potential relaxation, euphoria, and calming effects, while Jealousy adds an uplifting and energizing element. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene contribute to the citrusy, minty, and herbal aromas.

read more