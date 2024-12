• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Gush Mintz infused with Kush Mintz brings together the refreshing and minty notes of Gush Mintz with the concentrated essence of Kush Mintz live resin. The flavor profile is a fusion of cool mint and herbal undertones, intensified by the concentrated flavors of the live resin. The uplifting and energizing effects of Gush Mintz are amplified by the potent and concentrated effects of the Kush Mintz live resin. Terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene contribute to the strain's minty, citrusy, and herbal aromas.

