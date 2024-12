• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



London Jealousy x Georgia Pie merges the fruity and tropical notes of London Jealousy with the creamy and nutty essence of Georgia Pie, resulting in a delightful and indulgent taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious fusion of tropical fruitiness with hints of creamy pastry. London Jealousy is known for its potential uplifting, creative, and energizing effects, while the addition of Georgia Pie brings a calming and relaxing element. Terpenes such as limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene contribute to the fruity, sweet, and earthy aromas.

