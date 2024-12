• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Gelato infused with Orange Banana live resin offers a creamy and sweet taste with hints of citrusy orange and tropical banana notes from the infusion. The resulting flavor experience can be a delightful and tropical treat for the palate. White Gelato is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, while the Orange Banana live resin infusion contributes to relaxation and potential mood enhancement.

read more