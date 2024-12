• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Pink Z x Apples & Bananas combines a delightful array of flavors, effects, and terpenes. The flavor profile merges the fruity and floral notes of Pink Z with the crisp and refreshing essence of apples and the creamy sweetness of bananas, resulting in a mouthwatering and harmonious taste experience. Pink Z is known for its potential mood elevation, creativity enhancement, and relaxation, while the infusion of Apples & Bananas adds a refreshing and uplifting element. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene may contribute to the citrusy, fruity, and herbal aromas.

read more