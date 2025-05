"ALIEN KUSH, A POTENT CALIFORNIA-BORN CROSS OF ALIEN DAWG AND LAS VEGAS PURPLE KUSH, OFFERS A RICH, EARTHY AROMA WITH NOTES OF PINE, SPICE, AND FLORAL SWEETNESS. THE HIGH KICKS OFF WITH A BURST OF EUPHORIA AND CREATIVE ENERGY BEFORE GENTLY EASING INTO A MELLOW, BLISSFUL CALM.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

FLAVOR PROFILE: EATHY, PINE, FLORAL

EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, CREATIVE, CALM



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

read more