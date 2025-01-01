• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Indulge in Black Cherry Gelato with our flower infused with live resin. The flavor profile is a blend of sweet cherries and the creamy richness of gelato. As for the effects our Black Cherry Gelato Pre-Rolls deliver a potent and euphoric high, perfect for finding serenity while uplifting your spirits. The terpene profile features myrcene, known for its potential sedative effects, along with caryophyllene for potential anti-inflammatory properties, creating a comprehensive and indulgent cannabis experience that's sure to leave a lasting impression.



