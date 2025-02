"Black Patronus, carefully selected for its standout smoke and appearance, showcases sativa-like aroma and flavor while retaining deep purple hues from its indica lineage. Its herbal-pear-anise scent carries sweet, gassy undertones, with dry pull notes of herbs, fruit, and fuel. When lit, bold flavors of coffee, pine, and pepper lead to a woody, whiskey-spiced exhale.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: RS-11 x Falcon 9

FLAVOR PROFILE: Pear, Coffee, Spice

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

