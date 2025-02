"Lemon Bean, a sativa-dominant from Lemon Tree and Eddy, delivers a vibrant, uplifting high. Its sweet yet sour lemon-citrus flavor carries hints of spicy coffee, while the aroma blends fresh lemons with floral, earthy spice. This strain sparks energy and motivation, making it perfect for tackling tasks or enjoying an upbeat, carefree day.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Eddy

FLAVOR PROFILE: Coffee, Floral, Citrus

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Motivated, Carefree



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more