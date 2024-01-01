Black Runtz - Glass Tip Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Infused Rolling Paper
• Glass Tip
• Small Connoisseur Batch

Black Runtz flower infused with Black Runtz Live Resin—a pinnacle of cannabis luxury. Delight your senses with a flavor profile that intertwines sweet and fruity notes, evoking the essence of dark berries and a tantalizing hint of exotic sweetness. These prerolls encapsulate the essence of Black Runtz, merging its uplifting effects with the amplified potency of Black Runtz Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and profoundly relaxing high, perfect for inspiring creativity and unwinding after a long day. The terpene profile exhibits limonene for mood elevation and caryophyllene, potentially offering anti-inflammatory properties, culminating in a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience meticulously rolled into each preroll.

If regular Runtz is the hero of the cannabis world, then Black Runtz is the dark twin. This indica-dominant hybrid is a phenotype of classic Runtz, our 2020 Strain of the Year, and shares the same award-winning Zkittlez and 2018 Strain of the Year Gelato parents. Black Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Big Boss Farms, Black Runtz, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is limonene. Black Runtz has a creamy and citrus aroma with a sweet berry flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

