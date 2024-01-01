• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Black Runtz flower infused with Black Runtz Live Resin—a pinnacle of cannabis luxury. Delight your senses with a flavor profile that intertwines sweet and fruity notes, evoking the essence of dark berries and a tantalizing hint of exotic sweetness. These prerolls encapsulate the essence of Black Runtz, merging its uplifting effects with the amplified potency of Black Runtz Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and profoundly relaxing high, perfect for inspiring creativity and unwinding after a long day. The terpene profile exhibits limonene for mood elevation and caryophyllene, potentially offering anti-inflammatory properties, culminating in a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience meticulously rolled into each preroll.



