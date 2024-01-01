• FLAVORFUL INDOOR FLOWER

• DRY INFUSION

• EXTREMELY POTENT

• EASY TO ROLL

• CLEAN BURN



White Zlushi flower, infused with White Zlushi Live Resin, a cannabis experience that defines excellence. Prepare for an exquisite blend of sweet and fruity flavors, reminiscent of ripe berries and a touch of zesty candy-like zest. White Zlushi Brilliance delivers a beautifully balanced high that combines euphoria with deep relaxation, ideal for unwinding after a long day. The terpene profile features limonene for mood enhancement and caryophyllene, potentially with anti-inflammatory qualities, creating a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter.



