• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



London Jealousy x Orange Banana offers a harmonious fusion of fruity, citrusy, and earthy flavors that tantalize the palate. In terms of effects, London Jealousy x Orange Banana is likely to provide a well-balanced and enjoyable high. London Jealousy is known for its potential relaxation, mood elevation, and creative stimulation, while the infusion of Orange Banana adds a touch of uplifting energy and a sense of tranquility. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene may contribute to the citrusy, fruity, and herbal aromas.

read more