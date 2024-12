• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



OG Kush is known for its earthy and woody flavor profile, accompanied by hints of citrus. It delivers a potent and relaxing high, promoting feelings of euphoria and upliftment. Orange Banana offers a fruity and tropical taste, with notes of oranges and bananas. This strain tends to provide a balanced high, combining relaxation with a gentle cerebral uplift.

