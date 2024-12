• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



Orange Gelato offers a citrusy and sweet flavor profile with hints of creamy vanilla. The strain is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, providing a boost in mood and creativity. Kush Mintz is characterized by its minty and herbal taste, often accompanied by earthy undertones. This strain tends to induce a relaxing and calming high, helping to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

