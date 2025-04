"Bubblegum Gelato is a flavorful strain made from Gelato #45 x Indiana Bubblegum. It offers a sweet mix of raspberry, cherry, and sugary bubblegum both in taste and aroma. The high kicks in with a wave of euphoria that clears the mind and boosts creativity, making it perfect for laid-back, artistic days at home.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Gelato #45 x Indiana Bubblegum

FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Cherry, Sugar

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric



