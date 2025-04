"Cosmic Z is a balanced hybrid with a sweet, fruity flavor and earthy, herbal undertones. Its effects blend a clear-headed mental lift with smooth physical relaxation, making it a great pick for staying creative while keeping calm.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Unknown strain x Zkittlez or The Original Z

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Mental-boost, Relaxed, Creative



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

