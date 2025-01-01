"Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients,

Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



Roswell 47, crafted by California’s Decibel Gardens, is a hybrid strain showcasing deep purple hues and dense, resinous buds. It features a fruity pepper flavor profile, delivering a harmonious balance of powerful body effects and enhanced cerebral clarity, making it a versatile choice for both relaxation and focus.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Jealousy X C-note

FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Citrus, Pepper

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxing, Euphoric, Hungry



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

