"THIS STRAIN IS A POTENT CROSS OF DIAMOND DUST AND FIG BAR, OFFERING A SMOOTH AND FLAVORFUL SMOKE, ACCOMPANIED BY A POTENT CEREBRAL HIGH THAT INVIGORATES THE MIND AND ENERGIZES THE BODY. IT HAS A UNIQUE TERPENE PROFILE WITH A SPICY, CITRUS, INHALE AND A SWEET, KUSH, EXHALE THAT MAKES FOR A VERY EXOTIC FLAVOR.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: DIAMOND DUST X FIG BAR

FLAVOR PROFILE: SPICY, CITRUS, EXOTIC

EFFECT PROFILE: ENERGETIC, EUPHORIC, RELAXED



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

