"E85 is a balanced hybrid born from Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz, delivering a flavorful burst of sweet apricot, creamy vanilla, and citrus candy. Its aroma mirrors the taste, blending fruity and sugary notes. The high starts with a subtle tingle that builds into a heavy, body-locking buzz while your mind drifts into a state of pure bliss.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Super Lemon Cherry Gelato x Runtz

FLAVOR PROFILE: Skunky, Earth ,Crisp

EFFECT PROFILE: Uplifted, Heavy, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

