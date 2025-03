"Envy is a potent Indica crossing Gelato with an unknown strain. It delivers a powerful body high paired with a burst of cerebral energy, leaving you relaxed, happy, and carefree. Its flavor profile blends sweet, fruity notes with a hint of diesel, while caryophyllene leads its terpene mix. Potent and flavorful, Envy is perfect for unwinding and staying in the moment.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Gelato x unknown strain

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sugar, Sweet, Peppery

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

