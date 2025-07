"GALACTIC JACK IS A HIGH-ENERGY SATIVA WITH A BRIGHT CITRUS AND PINE AROMA BACKED BY SUBTLE DIESEL. THE FLAVOR IS ZESTY AND REFRESHING, AND THE EFFECTS ARE FAST-HITTING—BOOSTING MOOD, FOCUS, AND CREATIVITY WHILE KEEPING THE BODY LIGHT AND ACTIVE.



PHENOTYPE: SATIVA

LINEAGE: JACK HERER X SPACE QUEEN

FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, PINE, DIESEL

EFFECT PROFILE: CREATIVE, FOCUSED, EUPHORIC



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

