Galactic Jack is a sativa-dominant strain born from Jack Herer and Space Queen. It offers an energizing cerebral high paired with mood-lifting effects, making it great for easing stress, anxiety, and low mood. Galactic Jack stands out with its sweet citrus flavor, blending zesty lemon and grapefruit, complemented by a similar fragrant aroma.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Jack Herer x Space Queen

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Sweet, Pungent

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Happy, Creative



