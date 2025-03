• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Gelato 41 infused with Zkittlez live resin brings together a flavor profile that's nothing short of divine, with sweet and fruity notes that conjure the essence of freshly picked berries and a rainbow of candy-like sweetness. The effects are equally exceptional, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing high, ideal for unwinding. The terpene profile showcases limonene for mood enhancement, and myrcene, known for its sedative qualities, creating a rich and engaging cannabis experience.



