"GELONADE IS A SATIVA-LEANING HYBRID MADE BY CROSSING LEMON TREE WITH GELATO #41. IT BURSTS WITH TANGY LEMON AND SWEET VANILLA COOKIE FLAVORS, BACKED BY A MATCHING CITRUSY AROMA. THE HIGH IS UPLIFTING AND ENERGIZING, STARTING WITH A TINGLY EUPHORIA THAT CLEARS THE MIND AND LEAVES YOU FEELING BRIGHT, BUZZY, AND BLISSFULLY AT EASE.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: LEMON TREE X GELATO #41

FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, VANILLA, COOKIE

EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTING, ENERGIZING, EUPHORIC



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

