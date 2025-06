"GRAPE ZLUSHIE IS A TERP-HEAVY HYBRID BURSTING WITH SWEET GRAPE, BERRY CANDY, AND A SPLASH OF CREAMY GAS. A CROSS OF GRAPE APE AND ZKITTLEZ X SLUSHIE, IT DELIVERS A SMOOTH, FLAVORFUL SMOKE WITH BALANCED EFFECTS—STARTING WITH A EUPHORIC HEAD HIGH THAT MELTS INTO CALM, FEEL-GOOD RELAXATION. GREAT FOR CREATIVE AFTERNOONS OR UNWINDING WITHOUT FULL SEDATION.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: GRAPE APE X ZKITTLEZ X SLUSHIE

FLAVOR PROFILE: GRAPE, BERRY, GAS

EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, CALM, CREATIVE



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

