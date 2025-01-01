"Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high-end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients, Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers towards a relaxing sleep.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

FLAVOR PROFILE: Diesel, Pungent, Skunk

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Sleepy, Hungry



