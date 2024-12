• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Hollywood OG x Pink Z combines the best of both strains, offering a captivating blend of flavors, effects, and terpenes. The flavor profile combines the robust and earthy notes of Hollywood OG with the fruity and floral undertones of Pink Z. This fusion creates a delightful taste experience that is both rich and inviting. In terms of effects, this combination provides a well-balanced and enjoyable high. Hollywood OG is known for its relaxing and calming effects, promoting a sense of tranquility and stress relief. Pink Z, on the other hand, offers potential uplifting and euphoric effects, enhancing mood and creativity.



read more