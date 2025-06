"JACKAPULCO IS A VIBRANT SATIVA THAT BLENDS THE ELECTRIC ENERGY OF JACK HERER WITH THE TROPICAL ZEST OF ACAPULCO GOLD. ITS FLAVOR IS BRIGHT AND SPICY, WITH NOTES OF CITRUS, HERBS, AND A HINT OF SWEET PINE. THE HIGH IS CLEAR-HEADED, UPLIFTING, AND FOCUSED—PERFECT FOR DAYTIME USE, CREATIVE WORK, OR A MENTAL RESET WITHOUT THE CRASH.



PHENOTYPE: SATIVA

LINEAGE: JACK HERER X ACAPULCO GOLD

FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, SOUR, PINE

EFFECT PROFILE: ENERGETIC, UPLIFTED, CREATIVE



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

