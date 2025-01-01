"Introducing Lift Tickets' Kiwi Energy Cannabis Beverage—a harmonious fusion of invigorating energy and premium cannabis craftsmanship. Each can delivers a refreshing kiwi flavor, complemented by 100mg of caffeine, 10mg of THC, and 5mg of THCV. This unique blend offers a balanced boost, enhancing both mind and body. Rooted in our commitment to quality and innovation, this beverage embodies the essence of Lift Tickets, elevating your cannabis experience to new heights.



Superior high with focused clarity

Bold kiwi flavor burst

Pure energy, lasting power



Dive into a rush of Kiwi Apple energy—bright, tart, and electrifying. This isn't just a drink; it's your secret weapon for seizing the day or owning the night. With every sip, feel the uplifting buzz of 10mg THC and a jolt of caffeine, igniting blissful energy and that over-the-moon feeling. Whether you're conquering your morning routine, prepping for a party, or finding your rhythm on the dance floor, this bold burst of flavor and euphoria is your ultimate vibe switch. Pop the top, and let the adventure begin."

