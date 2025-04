"​​LA Pop is an indica-dominant created by crossing Triangle Kush BX2 with Z Animal. This strain offers a sweet and sour apple candy flavor complemented by spicy black pepper and nutty mint notes. Its aroma mirrors the flavor, featuring sour Granny Smith apples, nutty candy, and fresh icy mint. The effects begin with an uplifting cerebral buzz that enhances mood and mental clarity, followed by a calming body relaxation that eases tension without heavy sedation.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Triangle Kush BX2 x Z Animal

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sour Apple, Mint, Spicy

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Uplifting, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

