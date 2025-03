• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Zkittlez infused with Lemon Cherry Gelato Live Resin creates a tantalizing fusion of flavors, effects, and terpenes. This combination marries the fruity and candy-like notes of Zkittlez with the zesty and creamy essence of Lemon Cherry Gelato Live Resin. The flavor profile is a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy lemon, cherry undertones, and the delightful taste of gelato. In terms of effects, this combination offers a balanced and enjoyable experience. Zkittlez is known for inducing a relaxed and uplifted state, potentially aiding in stress reduction and mood enhancement. The Lemon Cherry Gelato infusion may add to the uplifting effects while contributing a creative and euphoric edge.



