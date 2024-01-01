Lemon Headz - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Sativa

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Infusing Lemon Headz cannabis flower with Lemon Headz Live Resin results in an intensified representation of the strain's unique qualities. The inherent citrusy and tangy flavors of Lemon Headz are enhanced by the Live Resin infusion, creating a more potent and flavorful taste profile. Lemon Headz is known for its uplifting effects, offering a burst of energy and creativity, and the Live Resin infusion may heighten these aspects, potentially leading to an increased sense of euphoria and mental stimulation. The terpene profile, which may include limonene, myrcene, and pinene, contributes to the strain's refreshing and zesty aroma. This infusion offers an elevated and concentrated experience of Lemon Headz's distinct attributes, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a vibrant and invigorating cannabis experience.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
