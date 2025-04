"Lemon Zest is a potent sativa with a bold, sweet-tart citrus flavor and hints of creamy zest. Its sharp lemon aroma carries notes of spicy herbs and earth. This uplifting strain delivers a rush of clear-headed energy, boosting focus and motivation before settling into a giggly, carefree state.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Unknown lineage

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Herbal, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Uplifted, Energetic



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

