"Mega Black Cherry entices with a rich aroma of sweet cherries and dense, resinous buds. Each inhale delivers a luscious blend of dark cherry and subtle earthy undertones, creating a smooth, flavorful experience. Its effects wash over you in waves of calm euphoria, easing the mind and body into deep relaxation—perfect for unwinding after a long day.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Black Cherry X Don Mega

FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherries, Earthy, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Hungry



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more