Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients, Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



Mega Vino captures the sophistication of fine wine in cannabis form, delivering a bold profile with rich, fruity flavors and earthy undertones. Its balanced effects provide a soothing relaxation paired with a gentle uplift, making it ideal for unwinding or sharing good vibes in social settings.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Rich, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Uplifted, Sociable

Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Gelato 41

