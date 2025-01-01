"Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high-end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients, Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



Milkshake Grenade, a cross of Super Lemon Haze and Girl Scout Cookies, offers a creamy, citrusy burst of flavor with notes of sweet vanilla, sour lemon, and spicy diesel. Its aroma is similarly bold, blending zesty lemon with sugary vanilla and a heavy diesel kick. The high hits instantly, delivering giddy euphoria and clearing negative thoughts. As your mood soars, a relaxing body calm sets in, making Milkshake Grenade a balanced, uplifting choice.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Super Lemon Haze x Girl Scout Cookies

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Diesel, Vanilla

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

