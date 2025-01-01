"Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid born from crossing Purple Punch and Clementine. Ideal for a morning boost, this strain offers bright, happy daytime effects, helping to shake off sleep and start your day with a positive mood. The high brings an energetic, clear-headed lift, filling your mind with euphoric motivation and sharp focus, accompanied by a light body tingle. Mimosa features a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a light berry exhale, reminiscent of a fresh mimosa. Its aroma carries the same citrusy profile, but with added notes of woody florals and fresh earthy herbs.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Purple Punch X Clementine

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Tropical, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Energetic, Focus



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more