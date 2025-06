"MEGA WELLNESS OG IS A POWERFUL INDICA KNOWN FOR ITS DEEPLY RELAXING EFFECTS AND EARTHY, PINE-FORWARD AROMA. WITH RICH NOTES OF SPICE AND SUBTLE CITRUS, IT DELIVERS A CALMING BODY HIGH THAT SOOTHES TENSION AND PROMOTES RESTFUL CALM. IDEAL FOR WINDING DOWN AFTER A LONG DAY OR EASING INTO A PEACEFUL NIGHT’S SLEEP.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: TAHOE OG X MEGA WELLNESS

FLAVOR PROFILE: PINE, CITRUS, EARTHY

EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, MELLOW, SLEEPY



