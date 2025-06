"SMACKS IS A HEAVY-HITTING INDICA THAT DELIVERS A BOLD BLEND OF SWEET AND GASSY FLAVORS. BRED FROM MEGA BLACK CHERRY AND SUPER RUNTZ, THIS POTENT STRAIN RELEASES A LOUD AROMA OF CANDY, SOUR KUSH, AND FRESH LAUNDRY. THE HIGH ROLLS IN GRADUALLY, SETTLING INTO A DEEP BODY RELAXATION THAT EASES STRESS AND TENSION—PERFECT FOR KICKING BACK AT THE END OF THE DAY.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: MEGA BLACK CHERRY X SUPER RUNTZ

FLAVOR PROFILE: CANDY, KUSH, FRESH LAUNDRY



