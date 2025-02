"Neon Sunshine is a balanced Indica bursting with bright citrus and tropical fruit aromas, complemented by a touch of earthy spice. Its smooth, flavorful smoke delivers an uplifting cerebral buzz, sparking creativity and focus before easing into a gentle, full-body relaxation. Perfect for staying engaged and relaxed, this strain brings a warm, sunny glow to any moment.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Zkittlez x Falcon 9

FLAVOR PROFILE: Spice, Citrus, Tropical

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Relaxed, Euphoric



