• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



OG Kush infused with Lemon Cherry Gelato combines the iconic and earthy notes of OG Kush with the zesty and creamy essence of Lemon Cherry Gelato. The flavor profile is a harmonious mixture of pungent earthiness, hints of citrusy lemon, and the delightful sweetness of gelato. OG Kush is known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, potentially aiding in stress reduction and soothing body discomfort. The Lemon Cherry Gelato infusion may contribute to the uplifting effects while maintaining a sense of tranquility.

read more